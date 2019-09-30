The Alice Varsity Volleyball team played a home district game against Gregory Portland Friday evening. The wildcats defeated the coyotes 7-25, 9-25, 6-25, 0-3.

Katelyn Hernandez had a total of 2 kills, Alayna Rosas and Meaghan Molina both had 1 kill each. Deandra Ybarra had 2 assists. Mireya Villareal had 3 blocks and Meaghan Molina and Katelyn Hernandez both had a total of 1 block each. Deandra Ybarra had the most digs with 7, Victoria Lasos with 3 and Kaitlin Rea with 2.

The Lady Coyotes have a district record of 1-3. Their next opponent will be against Martin on an away district game Friday Oct. 4 at 5:30 pm.