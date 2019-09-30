AUSTIN – Texas State Rep. Ryan Guillen (D-Rural South Texas) recently announced $200 million going towards improving school safety and threat preparedness measures in the state.

"In the wake of multiple mass shootings across the state, we must ensure that our most vulnerable are protected," said Guillen. "Kids should not be afraid of going to school and parents should be confident that their kids will be learning in a safe environment."

During the 86th Legislative session, Representative Guillen helped pass SB 11, a bill that provides school districts with $200 million to create policies, procedures, and infrastructure for increasing school safety and hardening Texas schools, including but not limited to campus-wide active shooter alarm systems, vehicle barriers, metal detectors at school entrances, school based mental health centers, and the hiring of counselors for mental health needs.

With the school year just beginning, many parents and guardians of students are wary of the atmosphere they are sending their kids into. There is no easy solution to preventing future attacks outright, but SB 11 will do more than ever before to protect and prevent Texas schools from future tragedies.

"It is appalling that we need to prepare for these horrendous attacks, but it is a reality that we must come to terms with," said Guillen. "In order to keep our students safe it is necessary that we work to understand what causes these attacks, and do all we can to alleviate their effects on our communities."

As a father of two young public school students of his own, Guillen is committed to ensuring Texas takes steps towards fortifying our schools from danger.

