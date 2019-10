SAN DIEGO - Firefighters fought a blazing house fire Monday afternoon on the 300 block of Powerline Road.

According to neighbor Jack Everett, he was working on his vehicle when he heard an explosion and ran over to see the garage on fire.

Firefighters from San Diego, Alice and Benavides were at the scene. They aren't sure of what caused the fire, but did say no one was home at the time the fire began.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.