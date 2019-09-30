Seventeen local Allstate agents are partnering with The Purple Door and the community to collect toiletries to help domestic violence survivors until Oct. 11.

For the month of October, the agents will collect toiletries as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Donations will help survivors take the first step towards financial independence and get back on their feet.

The donation drive is part of a national Allstate Foundation Purple Purse effort, with more than 100 Allstate agencies across Texas participating. Corpus Christi-area residents can drop off donations at the following locations:

Aleman, James: 6262 Weber Rd STE 112, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Alvarez, Ella: 2041 E. Main St. Ste. 200 Alice, TX 78332 Armadillo, Al: 2145 Airline Rd #101, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Crow, Joshua: 5333 Yorktown Blvd. Ste E. Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Espinoza, Adolfo:1313 E King Ave, Kingsville, TX 78363 Gil, Melissa: 6313 Wooldridge Rd Ste 5, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Hargis, Dwayne: 5794 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Harris, Laura: 3837 A South Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78415 Herte, Tricia: 5959 S Staples Ste 103, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Martinez, Eddie: 4942 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Morrison, Don: 4535 South Padre Island Dr. Ste 37, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Morrison, Linda: 9450 South Padre Island Dr. Ste 1 Corpus Christi, TX 78418 Morrison, Linda: 3550 S Alameda St. Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Ochoa, Salvador: 13310 Leopard St #23, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 Stuart, Deanna: 5945 McArdle Rd Ste 9, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Trevino, Jessie: 4721 Bonner Dr. Ste 101, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Suggested donations include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, shaving supplies, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

One in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, and 99 percent of victims experience financial abuse. While it’s often overlooked, a lack of financial resources is one of the top reasons victims stay in or return to abusive relationships.

Domestic violence programs across the country frequently lack sufficient funding and often operate with limited resources. The Allstate Foundation is awarding The Purple Door with a Helping Hands® grant on behalf of local agents volunteering to host drives in their offices. The grant will help The Purple Door further their work in the Corpus Christi community.

Visit AllstateFoundation.org to learn how The Allstate Foundation is working to help domestic violence victims escape abuse through financial empowerment.