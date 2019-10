Alice - Alice High School named Leah Barrera as 2019 Homecoming Queen and Jessie Sanchez as King. The rest of the homecoming court included Princess Mya Cruz, Prince Waylon Moore, Senior Duchess Gabby Monsevias, Senior Duke Isaiah Aguilar, Junior Duchess Mia Longoria, Junior Duke Jon Alex Gonzalez, Sophomore Duchess Bria Escobar, Sophomore Duke Matthew Molina, Freshman Duchess Darrean Resendez and Freshman Duke Robert Gomez.