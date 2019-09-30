Melissa Cantu Trevinomtrevino@gatehousemedia.com

Monday

Sep 30, 2019 at 5:28 PM


PREMONT - Premont Independent School District announced their 2019 Homecoming Royalty Friday night. Audrey Moralez was crowned and the King was Trey Davila. Princess was Ashley Espinoza and Prince was Tres Garza.