This week, Arnold Loewy and Charles Moster debate whether President Donald Trump did the right thing in encouraging Israel to deny admittance to congresswomen who are anti-Israeli and arguably anti-Semitic. Moster is a former litigation attorney in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush presidential administrations who has offices in Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Abilene and Georgetown. Loewy is the George Killam Professor of Law at Texas Tech School of Law.

Loewy: Recently, President Trump recommended that Israel deny admission to four American congresswomen, largely on political grounds. Prime Minister Netenyahu, a close political ally of Trump, eagerly took the bait and denied these Congresswomen admission. Although eventually Israel partially lifted the ban, the question remains about the appropriateness of the president’s request in the first place.

None of the Congresswomen were to the best of my knowledge ever convicted or even suspected of criminal activity. Their sin, if it must be so called, was essentially adhering to a somewhat anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian slant. Eventually, the Israeli government realized that it might be in their best interest to allow the Congresswomen in in the hope that familiarity with the country might soften their anti-Israeli stand.

What concerns me is the action of the president. If these congresswomen were just ordinary American citizens traveling with an American Passport, regardless of their political persuasions, they would have been permitted to enter Israel. Assuming that their congressional status does not give them a greater right to enter Israel, it certainly does not diminish their right.

I assume that if I had been hired to teach at an Israeli law school, I would have no trouble entering the country. Nobody would ask me what my politics were and I would be free to enter and tour the country as I saw fit subject only to security restraints which would be applicable to everybody. The same would be true if I were not going to Israel for professional reasons, but simply wanted to enjoy the summer exploring a country so rich in religious tradition.

Of course, a congressman, duly elected by the people of her district, has even more reason to visit a country like Israel than I do, at least in regard to my hypothetical vacation. Of course this does not mean that she has the right to enter against the wishes of the host country. But it does mean that she has the right to enter the country without politically motivated suggested restrictions coming from her own president.

Undoubtedly there are many, myself included, who would condemn ant-Israeli views, and indeed would be less likely to vote for someone who I knew held them. But that does not mean that the president of the United States should aid and abet those world leaders willing to discriminate against our congressmen for their political views. Indeed, one would hope that a visit to Israel would change, or at least soften, whatever anti-Israeli views that she might have.

Moster: The President brought to the attention of the Israeli government something they already knew - Congresswomen llhan Omar and Rashuda Tlaib have expressed anti-Semitic views, denied Israel’s right to exist, and critically, support a boycott of Israel based on its alleged treatment of the Palestinians and settlement construction. Mr. Trump freely expressed his opinion to his friend, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, stating, “It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds.” Notably, the above constitutes a statement and not a request. Regardless, the Professor argues that it was this communication which motivated the Israeli government to deny access to these Congresswomen.

This conclusion is incorrect as an Israeli law passed in 2017 authorizes the denial of entry of foreign nationals who support the boycott of the Jewish state or its West Bank Settlements. Representative Tlaib has been outspoken in her support of an Israeli boycott exclaiming that “the right to boycott is deeply rooted in the fabric of our country”. In a truly shocking statement, which underlies her true racist sentiments, she equates a potential boycott of Israel to the American boycott of Nazi Germany during WW-II. The President has correctly called out Representative Tlaib and the other members of “the Squad” for what they truly are – anti-Semites.

The decision to bar entry of the congresswoman was entirely based upon Israeli law whether or not the issue was brought to the fore by President Trump. A sovereign state has the absolute right to act upon its own laws. As Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Tzipi Hotovely stated, “We will not allow the Congresswoman to enter the country. We will not allow anyone who denies our right to exist in the world to enter the country. In principle, this is a very correct decision.”

Loewy: I agree with much of Mr. Moster’s commentary. He is absolutely correct that Israel as a sovereign nation has the right to exclude anybody who is unqualified to enter under its laws. Thus, if President Trump had kept his big mouth shut and Israel had denied admission to the congresswomen, there would be no debate.

But he didn’t keep his mouth shut. Instead he goaded Israel into the decision by saying to Netanyahu: “It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Representative Omar and Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel and all Jewish people and there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds.” I cannot imagine anybody wishing to curry favor with the United States, not taking that veiled threat seriously.

Subsequently Israel did allow Representative Tlaib to enter on the condition that she not advocate a boycott of Israel while there. She declined admission on that condition and so far as I am aware has not yet visited Israel.

Without question Representative Tlaib is anti-Israel. Whether or not she is anti-Semitic is a separate question. Certainly everybody who favors the Arabs in the Arab/Israeli conflict is not anti-Semitic, ie: hateful toward or at least suspicious of, anyone who is Jewish. Similarly not everyone who favors Israel in the conflict is anti-Arab.

Personally, I favor Israel’s position in the conflict, but I most assuredly do not dislike people of Arabian descent. Many such people (at least based on their surnames) have helped keep me alive during my recent bouts with cancer and I have nothing but the utmost respect for them.

So, it may be that Representative Tlaib and/or some of her close associates in Congress are in fact anti-Semitic, but you can’t prove that by their support for the Palestinians. There is a huge difference between being anti-Israel (which the Congresswomen clearly are) and being anti-Semitic.

If they had praised the shooter of the synagogue in Pittsburgh, I would have readily accepted the characterization of anti-Semitic. But so far as I know they have done nothing beyond their anti-Israeli views to establish themselves as anti-Semitic. Perhaps President Trump or Mr. Moster knows of something that they said or did that was anti-Semitic as opposed to merely anti-Israel. If so, Mr. Moster can enlighten all of us (including me) in his final segment of this debate.

Moster: I know that the Professor is not a “Trump Fan” and it rings loud and clear when he admonishes the president for not keeping “his mouth shut.” Speaking of which, his principal argument is that the Prime Minister of a sovereign state was pressured or goaded into making a policy decision to “curry favor with the United States.” That certainly doesn’t shed a respectful light on Prime Minister Netanyahu as the duly elected leader of the only democratic government in the Middle East. It is not surprising to me that Mr. Netanyahu denied access to the congresswomen because it was required under Israeli law. In the absence of such legal requirement, the Professor would have a point which is not the case.

Next, the Professor challenges me to present any evidence that the statements of Omar and Tlaib are truly anti-Semitic. For starters, the Democratic leadership openly condemned Rep. Omar for her “anti-Semitic Tropes” when she alleged that Israel’s allies in American politics (principally Jewish) were primarily motivated by money –“It’s all about the Benjamins baby” – said the Congresswoman, referring to $100 bills. Shortly thereafter, the Democratic leadership including key Jewish members issued a joint statement calling Omar’s “use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel’s supporters” deeply offensive and insisted on an apology. If that’s not enough, I would refer the Professor and readership to Omar’s racist remark that Israel “has hypnotized the world” and prayer that “Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” I would also add that Omar and Tlaib were condemned Aug. 20 by the Anti-Defamation League for sharing a cartoon on Instagram by a cartoonist who shares Hitler’s disdain for Jews and placed second in Iran’s Infamous Denial of the Holocaust Cartoon Contest. That should be the final nail.

Finally, I want to make clear that I have the upmost respect for the Muslim community and like the Professor, my life was recently saved by a brilliant Syrian heart surgeon who also hailed as an Oxford scholar. I would also remark that while books were being burned during the Inquisition, it was the Muslim community which translated and preserved great works of the ancients absent which we would never have heard of Aristotle or Plato, let alone our system of mathematics. I oppose extremists of every persuasion which advocate hate and violence and not any particular group or religion.