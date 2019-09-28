When it came down to it, the Alice Coyotes were simply too fast for the Tuloso-Midway Warriors Friday night.

And, nowhere was that more evident than on Alice’s kickoff return. Twins Weston Moore and Waylon Moore had almost identical kickoff returns for touchdowns to blow open the game and help the Coyotes to a 50-13 win over the Warriors in the District 15-5A, Div. II opener.

The Coyotes led by eight in what was a tight game. That’s when Weston Moore, standing on the goal line, caught the kickoff to begin the third quarter and raced through the Warriors’ defense and down the Alice sideline to the end zone. The thrilling return totaled 100 yards and extended Alice’s lead.

Tuloso-Midway came back with a drive and a quick score. This time, the Warriors kicked away from Weston Moore and to Waylon Moore, who almost followed the exact path to the end zone. He took the ball down the sideline, tip-toeing part of the way on his way to a 95-yard return for a touchdown.

The Warriors didn’t help their cause by committing a total of six turnovers, three of which led to Coyote scores. The first turnover to lead to Alice points came in the final minute of the second quarter. The Coyotes had just ended a drive with a four-yard touchdown run by quarterback Isaiah Aguilar with 56 seconds left before halftime. The Warriors fumbled the ball on the ensuing kickoff. Alice scored with 17 seconds left before halftime on a 16-yard run by Waylon Moore.

The Coyotes also scored off another Warriors’ fumble midway through the third quarter. This time Alice scored on a six-yard run by Aguilar. Aguilar ended the game with a 32-yard scoring strike to Waylon Moore and a 73-yard scoring pass to Jacob Guzman.

Aguilar finished the night by completing 12 of 23 attempts for 226 yard. He had two interceptions and two touchdown passing. He also led the team in rushing with 20 carries for 54 yards.

Guzman led Alice in receiving with four catches for 106 yards. Weston Moore had four catches for 94 yards. Waylon Moore scored on two two-point conversions and kickers Althahir Ceja was four of four in extra points.

Alice is on the road Friday to play Port Lavaca-Calhoun. Game time is 7:30 p.m.