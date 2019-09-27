Breaking down the Red Raiders and the Sooners from all angles

When Tech passes

Of the top 100 passing offenses in the FBS, only 13 teams have a lower yards per attempt than Texas Tech's 6.48. Now it gets even tougher with starting quarterback Alan Bowman out and Tech having to turn to Jackson Tyner and Jett Duffey, who have been in for 10 plays combined this season. Tech interior linemen Dawson Deaton, Jack Anderson and Madison Akamnonu have to keep DT Jalen Redmond (4 1/2 TFL) and NG Neville Gallimore from collapsing the pocket, giving Tyner and Duffey time to find WR T.J. Vasher and slot receivers Dalton Rigdon and McLane Mannix. Oklahoma shook up its defensive staff after ranking last in the FBS in pass defense last season and is up to 53rd. Advantage: Oklahoma

When Tech runs

After giving up 241 yards rushing to Houston in the opener, Oklahoma tightened up and allowed an average of 90 against South Dakota and UCLA. The run defense revolves around MLB Kenneth Murray, the Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year. Utah graduate transfer Armand Shyne has given the Red Raiders' run game a boost, but the offensive line struggled at Arizona with OT Terence Steele playing for the first time and OG Jack Anderson back in the lineup, both returning from injuries. Advantage: Oklahoma

When OU passes

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts is the FBS passing efficiency leader with an 80-percent completion rate for 880 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions. The Alabama transfer walked into a situation with proven targets: first-team All-Big 12 TE Grant Calcaterra, second-team All-Big 12 WR CeeDee Lamb and IR Lee Morris (eight TDs in 2018). Now young WRs Charleston Rambo (two 100-yard games) and Jadon Haselwood have added more juice. Tech S Douglas Coleman had two interceptions in the last game at Arizona, but the secondary has its hands full. Offensive line was a question mark for OU going into the season, but the Sooners have allowed only two sacks. Advantage: Oklahoma

When OU runs

Oklahoma is pounding opponents to an average of 324 rushing yards per game and 8.2 yards per carry, figures that rank second and first in the FBS. The Sooners' leading rusher is actually QB Jalen Hurts (373 yards, four touchdowns), but RBs Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon are picking up where they left off last year when Brooks ran for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns and Sermon for 947 and 13 TDs. The new face is 236-pound juco transfer Rhamondre Stevenson, who ran for 104 yards against South Dakota and has scored in all three games. Tech ILB Jordyn Brooks has been a force against the run with single-game tackle totals of 11, 11 and 13, but others have to step up. Advantage: Oklahoma

Special teams

Texas Tech ranks fourth in the FBS in net punting, because of the best special-teams weapon on either team. Freshman P Austin McNamara is averaging a tick less than 47 yards with hang time that's caused opponents to fair catch eight of his 16 punts. He's put seven inside the 20. The Red Raiders need McNamara to mute Sooners playmaker CeeDee Lamb, who returns punts. Both teams lost prolific senior kickers after season: OU's Austin Seibert made 63 career field goals, and Tech's Clayton Hatfield made 50. New Sooners K Calem Sutherland is 2 for 4, with misses from 49 and 36 yards, and new Red Raiders K Trey Woolf is 2 for 2, including a 45-yarder. Advantage: Texas Tech