The Freshman and JV teams played a home district game against Tuloso-Midway Warriors Thursday evening. Both Coyote Freshman teams defeated Tuloso. The orange freshman team outscored Tuloso 32-6 and the white freshman team scored a total of 12 points, leaving the Warriors at 0, 12-0. The Alice JV team played a close game, but Tuloso fell short 2 points and Alice won 36-34.