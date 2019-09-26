WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Day of Caring

slated for Friday

The United Way of Williamson County Day of Caring will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Friday.

The day will begin with a kickoff event featuring breakfast and a brief program at 8 a.m. at the Round Rock Sports Center, 2400 Chisholm Trail. Attendees will participate in volunteer projects at various locations in Williamson County.

Projects include painting or light construction work, sorting donations, beautifying the community, building trails at a local park, spending time with senior citizens or reading with children.

To register: bit.ly/2mAR7Ca.

AUSTIN

Scott & White named

Cap 10K presenting sponsor

The Statesman Capitol 10,000 has announced Scott & White Health as the presenting sponsor for 2020 and 2021.

“Our partnership is seamless. Together we are building an Austin community that celebrates fitness, fun and family," said Patrick Dorsey, publisher of the American-Statesman. "Through Baylor Scott & White Health’s significant sponsorship support, this beloved community race continues to bring all the best of Austin together."

“Baylor Scott & White is committed to the health and well-being of its communities, and we’re very proud to sponsor this incredible event in Austin,” said Jay Fox, president of the Baylor Scott & White Austin/Round Rock region.

The 2020 race will take place on Sunday, April 5. When registering online, participants have the option to donate additional money to the beneficiary, which the Statesman will match up to $10,000.

Additional race information, including how to register, is available at cap10k.com.

GEORGETOWN

Chamber hosts meetup

with elected officials

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, 1 Chamber Way, will host a free, public meet and greet with local elected officials from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

All Georgetown elected officials have been invited to attend, and the public will have the opportunity to visit and ask questions. Light appetizers and refreshments will be served.

To register: bit.ly/2LN3Jip.

CEDAR PARK

Funeral services Thursday

for unaccompanied veteran

Funeral services will be held for U.S. Navy veteran Mark Lyle Walker of Leander beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday at Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E. Whitestone Blvd.

Walker, who died Aug. 25 at the age of 58, served as a submariner in the U. S. Navy.

As Walker is an unaccompanied veteran, those who have served in the military and those who wish to pay respects to a veteran can attend the services. Following the ceremony, Walker will be buried with honors at 11 a.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 Texas 195, Killeen.

The funeral is being paid for by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10427 of Leander and Beck Funeral Home. Williamson County is contributing the standard $300 allotted for indigent burials. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW Post 10427 to help with this service and other needs for veterans. Mail donations to VFW Post 10427, 8760 Ranch Road 2243, Leander.

To view the obituary or send condolences: beckchapels.com/obituary/mark-walker.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Church hosts party

to create care packs

The United Christian Church of Austin's Social Justice Committee will host a "Period Party" with a goal of creating 700 care packs for homeless women and other women in need from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church, 3500 W. Parmer Lane.

Council Member Jimmy Flannigan will be the guest speaker, addressing the “Austin Homelessness Strategy” and what developments are planned. Created care packs will benefit Flo Code.

The church is accepting donations of individually wrapped pads, panty liners, cardboard applicator tampons, wipes and menstrual cups. Donations can be dropped off at the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Donations can also be dropped off the day of the event.

SMITHVILLE

Wingfest, Cook-A-Roo

takes place Saturday

The Smithville Wingfest and Chili Cook-A-Roo will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 100 and 200 blocks of downtown Main Street.

The event will feature food venders and a beer garden, live music, a cornhole tournament, kid’s activities, chicken “poo” bingo and wing and chili cookoffs. Cost is $15.

For information, visit bit.ly/2Zprnu9.

