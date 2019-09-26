BEEVILLE –The Coastal Bend College Board of Trustees has named the finalists who are under consideration to become the next College President. The candidates are Dr. Stephen Dunnivant, Dr. Justin Hoggard, Dr. Robert Riza, and Dr. Mark Van Den Hende.

Dr. Stephen Dunnivant has over 25 years of experience in higher education and regional economic development leadership. Currently, Dr. Dunnivant serves as the Dean of Business, Industry, and Technology at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida. Dr. Dunnivant previously served as Dean of the Advanced Technology Center and Academic Chair at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida. Dr. Dunnivant earned a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction at the University of West Florida in Pensacola, Florida, a Master of Arts in Education and Human Development from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Social Science from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, and an Associate of Arts in College Studies from Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City, Florida.

Dr. Justin Hoggard is the current Chief Academic Officer and Dean of Instruction at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Dr. Hoggard has held teaching and numerous administrative roles at Three Rivers College over his nearly 20-year career serving higher learning institutions primarily in rural areas. Dr. Hoggard is responsible for academic programming and workforce development at the Poplar Bluff campus as well as at Three Rivers College’s locations in Sikeston, Kennett, and Dexter Missouri. Dr. Hoggard holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Science education, a Masters of Arts in history, a Specialist in Community College Teaching from Arkansas State University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from William Woods University. Dr. Hoggard has recently been accepted as a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission.

Dr. Robert Riza is the currently in his sixth year as President of Clarendon College in Clarendon, Texas. Dr. Riza has served more than 20 years in community college administration, and he began his career as Director of Student Life (Dean of Students) and Athletic Director at Hill College in Hillsboro, Texas. Dr. Riza then moved to Tuscon, Arizona to take the role of Executive Director of Athletics at Pima Community College, where he finished as the Associate Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs before returning to Hill College. Before becoming President of Clarendon College, Dr. Riza’s final position at Hill College was as Vice President of Student Affairs and Campus Administrator of the Johnson County Campus. Dr. Riza holds a Doctor of Education in Curriculum, Supervision and Instruction from Texas A&M University in Commerce, a Masters of Science in Secondary and Higher Education from Texas A&M University in Commerce, Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports Studies from Texas Wesleyan University, and an Associate of Arts from Weatherford College, Texas.

Dr. Mark Van Den Hende is a Senior Executive and community college leader with more than 20 years of success spanning teaching and learning. Dr. Van Den Hende has extensive experience in collaborative leadership for educational organizations with accreditation, strategic partnerships, faculty and staff support, program development, and international relations. Dr. Van Den Hende has held Vice President positions abroad at Bermuda College (a British Overseas Territory) and in the USA at South Georgia State College. Dr. Van Den Hende has also held dean level positions in the South Puget Sound Community College, Cascadia College, and Columbia Basin College. Dr. Van Den Hende has developed high school programs at three colleges and has taught teacher training courses at the college, university, and graduate levels. Dr. Van Den Hende began his career at Ventura College earning an Associate of Sciences in Journalism, a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education/US History from Western Washington University, a Masters in Education in Student Personnel Administration in Higher Education from Western Washington University, and a Doctorate in Higher Education Leadership from Washington State University.