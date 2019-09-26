Breast cancer survivors and supporters are invited to attend this year's Healing (Heeling) walk to bring awareness during the month of October and honor those individuals fighting breast cancer and those who have lost their battle.

The 19th annual Healing (Heeling) Walk parade marshal will lead the procession walk once around the Jim Wells County Courthouse on Friday, Oct. 4 at 200 N. Almond St. Opening ceremonies begin at 11:30 a.m. with the walk taking place at 12:15 p.m., so even employees can join in on their lunch break.

Participants are encouraged to wear pink and enter the heel or boot contest. A plaque will also be given for the largest group represented, so get your co-workers together and head out to the event.

Attendees will be treated to refreshments, Zumba entertainment by Triple D Fitness and Nutrition, and door prizes for cancer survivors. For more information contact Nena Castillo Pitts at 361-562-3133.