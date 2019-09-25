Name: Leah Barrera

Parents: Emilio and Brenda Barrera

Education or Future Plans: I plan on attending The University of Texas at Austin or Texas State University in the fall of 2020 to pursue a degree in Biology. After receiving my bachelors degree, I will continue my education to become a Physician Assistant. I look forward to working in the field of Dermatology in my future career. In addition, I plan to continue my cheerleading career as well.

Clubs and Officer Positions: Cheerleading Team Co-captain (2018-2019), Captain (2019-2020), National Honor Society Secretary, Graduation Operation member

Accomplishments/honors: Four year Varsity Cheerleader, 3x NCA All American Cheerleader, Received NCA application, Top 5% (currently), Coastal Bend College graduate, Level I Nursing certificate

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you this advice?

“No matter what you encounter in life, believe in yourself and never give up on your dreams.” I received this advice from my mom who always believes in me and is my number one supporter in all that I strive to accomplish. Without her support, I wouldn’t have persevered to become who I am today.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years, I see myself continuing my education, enrolled in Physician Assistant school, and pursuing my masters degree.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything about this world it would be to increase mental health awareness in our education system. Addressing and identifying the issue at a young age, will prevent our future generations from experiencing unsafe schools and public venues. With the number of tragedies increasing in today’s society, awareness of mental health is crucial to make our country a safer place to live in.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner who would they be and why?

If I could invite 3 people to dinner they would be Kylie Jenner, Michelle Obama, and Simone Biles. I would first invite Kylie Jenner and question her on her secrets to success She is the first woman to reach Forbes billionaire list under the age of 21. She is an amazing business woman and created an empire in the makeup industry and changed the makeup world as we know it today. Next I would invite, Michelle Obama because she served as a role model for women, and worked as an advocate for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, physical activity and healthy eating. She has made such a positive impact on society. Finally, Simone Biles because at just 19, she is the most awarded gymnast in world championship history, having won three successive all-around titles and 10 gold medals. Her work ethic and success inspires so many young athletes around the world.

Favorite Food: Linguine Di Mare

Favorite Book: Because of Winn-Dixie Movie: Bring it on

Favorite Town in Texas: Austin Vacation spot: The Frio River

