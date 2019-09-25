Arturo Cariaga was arrested in connection with an aggravated sexual assault of a child on Wednesday.

According to Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno, the 60-year-old man was picked up at a medical facility in the Valley after investigators learned about the incident.

The arrest came after the child, under the age of 14, told a female relative that she had been "sexually molested" by Cariaga, Bueno said.

Cariaga was taken to the JWC jail.

Sheriff Bueno reminds parents and guardians to "talk and listen" to their children.

"Have an open relationship with your children about things that are going on in their lives. Talk to them about dangerous situations and keep an open dialogue with them," Bueno said. "If you have a (suspicious) feeling, keep digging. Nowadays, parents must have that relationship with their children. It's more important than ever before."