AJ Michael Moreno graduated from the United States Air Force Basic Military Training on Sept. 6.

Moreno is a 2019 Alice High School graduate. He is the son on Maria Cortez and Adan Moreno Jr. HIs brothers are Steven Garcia Jr., Justin Moreno and Adan Moreno III.

On July 9, AJ started the eight-week Air Force basic military training. He is currently in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri enrolled at a tech school for engineering.

According to AJ's mother, because of the associates degree AJ obtained through the Alice Early College High School AJ went in as a rank 3 and is Airman First Class.