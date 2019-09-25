The William Adams Middle School 7th and 8th grade football teams played against Tuloso-Midway Tuesday evening. The 8th grade football teams played a home district game. 8th grade A team had a score of 14-0, 8th grade B and C teams both had a score of 24-0, all 8th grade teams defeated Tuloso-Midway.

The 7th grade football teams traveled to Tuloso-Midway on an away district game. 7th grade A team lost 22-8, 7th grade B team lost 12-8 and 7th grade C team lost 6-0.

All 8th grade teams have a district record of 1-0 and all 7th grade teams have a district record of 0-1.

Both 7th and 8th grade football teams play against Flour Bluff on Tuesday Oct. 1. 7th grade teams will travel to Flour Bluff and 8th grade teams will stay at their home field in Alice.