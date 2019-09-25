A grand celebration was recently held to show that partnership between The Community Action Corporation of South Texas birth to five Head Start program and the Alice Independent School District.

The partnership celebrated the opening of the Mary R. Garcia Learning Center on Sept. 13.

The Mary R. Garcia Learning Center is a collaboration project providing services for 136 children ages birth to five years. Preschool age children are enrolled with both Head Start and AISD working effectively to deliver high-quality comprehensive services in early childhood education, nutrition, dental, health, mental health, and disabilities.

The program offers parent engagement opportunities throughout the year as well as an opportunity to participate in an evidence-based parenting curriculum for families. U.S. Congressman Filemon Vela Jr. along with other local officials were part of the ribbon cutting ceremony.