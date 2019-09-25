CALALLEN- The Alice Coyotes Varsity Volleyball team played an away district game against the Calallen Wildcats Tuesday evening. The Wildcats defeated Alice, 3-0, with the scores of 19-25, 23-25 and 19-25.

Lady Coyote, Samantha Hinoja had 1 ace, Madison Timmons had a total of 9 digs, Mireya Villareal had a total of 3 blocks, Katelyn Hernandez, Kayla Escobar and Mireya Villareal had a total of 3 kills each, and Deandra Ybarra with 6 assists throughout the whole 3 sets.

The Alice Varsity Volleyball team currently has a district record of 1-3. Their next home district game is Friday Sept. 27 against Gregory Portland. Varsity plays at 5 pm, JV and Freshman play at 6:00 pm.