GRANBURY — The Waxahachie Lady Indians improved their season-best score by three strokes, from 349 to 346, on Day 2 at Harbor Lakes in the Granbury Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Indians were led by Marisabel Garza, who shot a personal best of 78. She shot a sizzling 35 on the front with a birdie and an eagle when she holed out from 60 yards. She finished the tournament in the Top Ten in scoring with an 82-78.

Kayli Nash, Baylie Paris and Ana Herrin all had good consistent scores of 88, 89 and 91 respectively.

In Friday’s first round, Lady Indians shot a season best at Harbor Lakes with a team score of 349. They were one or two holes from having an exceptional day. Marisabel Garza led with a great round of 82. Paris and Nash shot 88 each, Herrin had 91, Vanessa Garza shot 92, and Allison Heflin had a 94.

The Lady Indians will be in action next at the Waxahachie Pink Out Tournament at Thorntree on Oct. 10. The first JV tournament is coming up on Oct. 1 at Mansfield National.