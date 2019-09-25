CORPUS CHRISTI – Past and present Driscoll Children’s Hospital patients were treated like Hollywood stars Wednesday when the hospital’s 2019 Holiday Card collection was presented. Patients whose art was chosen for the release will arrive at the hospital and walk down a red carpet, greeted by camera flashes and applause. They also autographed their work for family, friends, staff and fans.

For this annual tradition, Driscoll patients from throughout South Texas drew pictures for 12 holiday cards, and a committee of five community members selected the artwork to be used. The children’s artwork will be presented after they enter Driscoll’s auditorium. When the celebration is complete, the young celebrities will celebrate at the after-party at Peter Piper Pizza.

“This definitely is one of The Auxiliary to Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s most anticipated events of the year. Lights will be flashing and chocolate milk will be flowing after the card designs are presented,” said Lizette Saenz, director of Volunteer Services at Driscoll Children’s Hospital. “We look forward to rolling out the red carpet and putting the spotlight on our Driscoll stars, giving them a chance to shine.”

This year’s holiday card artists are:

Julian, age 4 (Falling Snowman) – Corpus Christi

Jayden, age 6 (Cross) – Corpus Christi

Kylie, age 7 (Red Boot) – Corpus Christi

Samira, age 8 (Feathered Angel) – Corpus Christi

Lucy, age 8 (Cactus Tree) – Corpus Christi

Fatima, age 11 (Flamingo) – Pharr

Osman, age 12 (Penguins) – Laredo

Ivana, age 12 (Ornament) – Brownsville

Dariana, age 12 (3-D Santa) – Mission

Wendy, age 14 (Chalk Angel) – San Antonio

Warrick, age 14 (Rick Rack Tree) – Ingleside

Roger, age 12 (Wise Men) – Laredo

Proceeds from sales of the cards will go toward the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship, which helps present and past oncology patients go to college. The designs for the holiday cards also are made into T-shirts, ornaments and – coming soon – a sterling silver charm.

All items can be purchased through Driscoll’s website at www.driscollchildrens.org/holiday and at the hospital’s Carousel Gift Shop. The Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s 2019 Holiday Cards come in packages of 12 cards and sell for $12.

Holiday cards soon will be available at the following retail locations in these towns:

Alice at Rushing & Gonzalez Drug

Corpus Christi at 2 Jewels, Anthony’s Aveda Concept Salon and Day Spa, Gatherings,

Gill Landscape Nursery, Hamlin Fountain and Gifts, Vela Dental Centers, Williams Fashion Shoes

About Driscoll Children’s Hospital …

“Improve the health of adults and you give them back their health … Improve the health of children and you give them their life.”

Driscoll Children’s Hospital is a 189-bed pediatric tertiary care center with more than 30 medical and surgical specialties offering care throughout South Texas, including Corpus Christi, the Rio Grande Valley, Victoria, and Laredo. Through the vision and generosity of its founder, Clara Driscoll, Driscoll Children’s Hospital opened in 1953, becoming the first, and remains the only, free-standing children’s hospital in South Texas. In 2018, Driscoll had more than 143,000 patient visits, including more than 43,000 patients seen at South Texas’ first emergency room created exclusively for children.