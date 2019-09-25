Katrina Morris, Barbara Colston and Judy Colston were part of the Rotary presentation on Wednesday. They discussed what The Dream Come True Foundation of South Texas is and how it helps locals change their lives through education and mentoring.

The organization serves residents in Kleberg, Kenedy, Brooks and Jim Wells Counties. Their mission is to break the cycle of poverty by finding talented, resilient people living in poverty who have a dream of achievement but are facing barriers to attaining that dream.

The ladies gave examples on how the organization has changed lives even for individuals in Alice.

For more information visit the website at dctf-southtexas.org or email dctfst@gmail.com.