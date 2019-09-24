“Snow Cone Day” on the practice schedule has been a tradition for the Alice High School Cross Country Team. Alice Cross Country and Track Coach, Marissa Acosta, has been treating her athletes to a snow cone day after a “hill” workout run. Coach Acosta waits until mid-season to start having the snow cone days. According to Coach Acosta, it is a way to reward them for their hard work and if they have made it this far into the cross country season, then they are warriors and deserve to be treated. On Monday Sept. 16, these warriors had their snow cone day with a team bonding experience.