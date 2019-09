SAN DIEGO - Students and their families at San Diego Independent School District participated in an after school family engagement project Monday.

The project was to build their own Homecoming mums and garters that they could use to the Homecoming game on Friday, where the Vaqueros will face off against Santa Gertrudis Lions.

Each student received a bag of pre-cut ribbons, a flower, trinkets and other supplies to decorate their mums and garters.