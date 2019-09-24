On Monday, some of the FFA Greenhands, first year FFA members, travelled to Robstown for Area X’s Annual North Zone FFA Camp.

The camp, this year, was themed “Find your Destiny.” Students enjoyed meeting other FFA members from other schools and learning the ins and outs about FFA, the sponsor said.

On Sunday, Benavides FFA officers travelled to Zapata, Texas for the Mesquite Districts annual Leadership Camp. Benavides FFA President Marisela Escontrias was apart of the the camp as a facilitator; her workshop topic was on team work.