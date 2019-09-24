Homecoming is this week for the Alice High School, which means different events will be taking place. The Alice Football Varsity team has their homecoming game this Friday Sept. 27 against Tuloso-Midway at 7:30 pm. There will be a city-wide pep rally Thursday Sept. 26 at 8pm following the freshman football game. B.T Church has partnered with the Alice High School Cheerleaders to organize a Tailgate Party before the Homecoming pep rally between 6:00pm-7:50pm at the Skydome. B.T Church and the Alice High School Cheerleaders are looking for churches, organizations, or businesses to set up tables and serve a foot item, give out drinks or provide a game activity at the free event.

Please contact mat.moreno@bt.church with the name of your business or organization followed by the food item you will be passing out or game activity you will be providing.