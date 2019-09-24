This column has previously discussed how the digital age has led to laws governing how digital assets, including, but not limited to, Email, FaceBook, Twitter, Instagram accounts, are to be handled in the administration of a decedent’s estate. The popularity of tattoos and their establishment as an art form, laws have been passed to govern how these assets are to be dealt with in an estate.

Statistics reveal that at least one in five persons in the country have at least one tattoo. Large and elaborate tattoos can cost as much as $4,000 or more. Skilled tattoo artists are being labeled “renowned.” No wonder then that an industry has been developed to preserve these works of art when an individual wearing one of these dies.

How it works? The tattoo is surgically removed at a funeral home willing to do so. There are at least three funeral homes in Texas – Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper and Woodville and Rector Funeral Home in Amarillo - that work with the Cleveland, Ohio-based company, Save My Ink Forever, in performing this task. Before performing the procedure, the funeral home contacts the company and the company sends a recovery kit. After removal, the tattoo is transported to the company that will preserve it and mount and frame it under glass and return it. The process takes about three months.

The cost of the tattoo preservation would, presumably, be an expense of the estate. Save My Ink Forever does not provide the cost of its services on its website. Those interested can contact the company by email at Funeral@savemyink.tattoo.

For tattoos to become a part of an estate’s assets, the owner should designate that he or she wishes the tattoo to be removed after death and kept. Although this does not necessarily have to be included in an individual’s will, it is recommended that persons who want one or more tattoos maintained after death include that directive in their wills along with a designatnation to whom the trustee is to distribute these art objects.

If a tattoo is preserved as described, the executor should list the resulting artwork with an appraised value in the Inventory, Appraisement and List of Claims of the estate.

Sandra W. Reed is an attorney with Katten & Benson, an Elder Law firm in Fort Worth. She lives in beautiful Somervell County, near Chalk Mountain.