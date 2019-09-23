Texas gas prices have risen 10.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.37/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 5.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.79/g while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.40/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.79/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.40/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.79/g while the most expensive is $5.99/g, a difference of $4.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.66/g today. The national average is up 7.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 17.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.47/g, up 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.45/g.

San Antonio- $2.37/g, up 16.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.21/g.

Austin- $2.34/g, up 8.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.25/g.

"For the first time in ten weeks the national average has risen, and certainly not just a small increase but a very noticeable rise on the heels of attacks on Saudi Arabia that knocked out 5% of daily oil production," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While the worst is now behind us, there remain some concerns that could cause oil prices to rise further, including a fairly optimistic timeline from the Saudis that may prove challenging to meet. Should timelines be extended, motorists may see additional slight increases. Moving forward, expect a week of relative calm after the attacks, but as hurricane season continues to also be active, there are risks that may continue to push gas prices slightly higher in coming weeks before we get clear of such issues."