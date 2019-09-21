Jim Wells County Democratic Chair Marc Jean Toureilles was arrested Friday night by Department of Public Safety troopers, according to sheriff officials.

He was charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Toureilles was booked into the JWC jail and released on Saturday at 9 p.m. on a personal recognizance bond.

A personal recognizance bond is when the nature of the charge, the criminal history of the arrested person, and the facts of the case warrant releasing a person from jail without them having to put up any money either through the jail or through a bond company.

Details of the incident are unknown at this time.