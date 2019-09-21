PREMONT - On Thursday, Premont Independent School District and Rural Schools Innovation Zone officials had the opportunity to visit directly with the Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath. Commissioner Morath discussed a wide variety of topics and offered several recommendations and insights for Premont ISD.

Topics discussed were:

The alignment of the Premont ISD beginning of school with the start date for summer session 2 at Texas A&M University - Kingsville. This would be very similar to what is traditionally called “year-round school.” This schedule would include breaks after each nine-week quarter. The number of instructional days and staff work days would not increase. The likelihood of implementing this calendar for the 2020-2021 school year is very high. Extended Learning Option for Singleton Early College Academy. This would include 30 extra half-days of instruction for PK-5 students. Reading Mastery Phonics instruction integrated into the PECA reading block. Encouraged the continued use of NIET as a technical assistance partner. Suggested implementing, “Teaching Your Child to Read in 100 Lessons” for the district’s struggling readers. Additionally, the Commissioner suggested using high school students to tutor the elementary students. Implementing “MATH ZONES” at the elementary campus. Challenged the Superintendents to align district calendars to take advantage of shared Professional Development opportunities. Approved the opportunity for the RSIZ to submit a shared application for Teacher Incentive Allotment Designation. Commissioner Morath has been invited to speak at the Singleton Early College Academy groundbreaking ceremony and attend the RSIZ Board of Directors meeting scheduled for January 9, 2020.