The nation is preparing for another National Night Out for the community and neighbors to meet and mingle. Alice, Ben Bolt, Freer and San Diego invite the public to there their annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Alice National Night Out will start at 6 p.m. at the Alice Housing Authority on the 125 Olmito.

Ben Bolt's NNO is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at the Ben Bolt Plaza.

Freer will host their event at the Freer Civic Center beginning at 6 p.m.

San Diego will have their event at the Padre Pedro Bard Park in front of the city hall starting at 6 p.m.

There will be live music, free food, candy and informational brochures given at the events.

The event, began in 1984, is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police and community partnerships.

A fun way for the whole community to be safer and stronger. National Night Out founder Matt Peskin believed that raising the profile of citizen-based crime watch programs would bring greater safety to neighborhoods.