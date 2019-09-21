Alice Rotarians learned about the United States Census 2020 on Wednesday and how it affects counties, the nation and congress.

Mary Jane Garza, Census partnership Specialist, gave a presentation on the importance of the United States Census.

Also during the weekly meeting, Alice Rotarians inducted Ofelia Hunter and Felix Martinez on Wednesday. Hunter and Martinez were pinned and given a welcome pack. They were pinned by Dee Dee Arismendez, Alice Rotarian and District 5930 Assistant Governor, and sworn in by Alice President Nena Pitts.