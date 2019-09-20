The Alice Varsity Volleyball team played a home district game against Laredo Cigarroa Friday Evening. Alice defeated Cigarroa, 3-4 with the scores of 25-21, 12-25, 25-23 and 25-23.

The Lady Coyotes worked together throughout the 4 sets. After losing the second set, the Lady Coyotes ended the last 2 sets strong even though Laredo Cigarroa gave competition.

Lady Coyote, Katelyn Hernandez had a total of 9 kills, Deandra Ybarra had a total of 15 assists, Mireya Villarreal had a total of 4 blocks, Madison Timmons had a total of 16 digs, and Samantha Hinojosa and Deandra Ybarra both had 1 ace.

The Lady Coyotes have a district record of 1-2. Alice takes on Calallen next on Sept. 24.