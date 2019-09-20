A 79-year-old Alice man was walking across Highway 44 on the westbound lane when he was struck by a pickup truck Friday evening, between Alice and San Diego, according to officials on the scene.

Ubaldo Tito Ybanez was crossing the highway to go home when he was hit by a driver, name unknown, in a Dodge pickup truck.

The accident occurred near County Road 170. Authorities said the driver of the Dodge pickup truck told police he did not see the gentleman on the highway until "it was too late."

Family was on the scene.

Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating at this time.