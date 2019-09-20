CORPUS CHRISTI- The 7th grade cross country team out ranked the many school districts that participated at the King Cross Country Meet on Thursday evening. The 7th grade girls placed first as an overall team, having them as Team Champions, with 1st place individual Victoria Diaz, 4th place Jasmine Davila, 6th place Brooke Castillo, 12th place Liana Garcia and 14th place Toree Rodas.

The 7th grade boys placed 2nd overall as a team with individual Ruben Trevino placing 7th, Karlo Gonzalez placing 11th and Antonio Valadez placing 12th.