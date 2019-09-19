For the next few weeks, Friday Night Lights will consist of the football players sharing the field and sideline with the many different events that will be held throughout the game and during half-time. Homecoming has been a high school and college tradition since the 19th century, it brings together students and faculty staff members. The Friday Night Lights Homecoming games include:
Friday Sept. 20 at 7:30:
Orange Grove Vs. Rio Grande City Grulla
Freer Vs. Banquete
Friday Sept. 27 at 7:30:
Alice Vs. Tuloso-Midway
San Diego Vs. Santa Gertrudis
Premont Vs. Ben Bolt
Friday Oct. 4 at 7:30:
Tuloso-Midway Vs. Southside
Agua Dulce Vs. Brooks Academy San Antonio
Friday Oct. 11 at 7:30
Ben Bolt Vs. Freer
Friday Oct. 18 at 7:30
Calallen Vs. Tuloso-Midway
Friday Nov. 1 at 7:30
Robstown Vs. West Oso