For the next few weeks, Friday Night Lights will consist of the football players sharing the field and sideline with the many different events that will be held throughout the game and during half-time. Homecoming has been a high school and college tradition since the 19th century, it brings together students and faculty staff members. The Friday Night Lights Homecoming games include:

Friday Sept. 20 at 7:30:

Orange Grove Vs. Rio Grande City Grulla

Freer Vs. Banquete

Friday Sept. 27 at 7:30:

Alice Vs. Tuloso-Midway

San Diego Vs. Santa Gertrudis

Premont Vs. Ben Bolt

Friday Oct. 4 at 7:30:

Tuloso-Midway Vs. Southside

Agua Dulce Vs. Brooks Academy San Antonio

Friday Oct. 11 at 7:30

Ben Bolt Vs. Freer

Friday Oct. 18 at 7:30

Calallen Vs. Tuloso-Midway

Friday Nov. 1 at 7:30

Robstown Vs. West Oso