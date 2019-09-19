Eduardo Garcia IV was accused of making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature to a patient as she was being transported to the hospital for medical treatment, according to Lt. Alan Gonzalez with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office.

Garcia who works as a emergency medical technician with an ambulance service in Alice. He was arrested by authorities on Friday, Sept. 13.

A call to the sheriff's office was made on Sept. 11 by a Corpus Christi hospital employee who told Sgt. Danny Galvez that a 17-year-old female patient had made an outcry against Garcia.

In the course of the investigation, the victim provided a sworn statement about the incident.

Sheriff officials said that the patient had been picked up at a residence for a medical call. However, other details of the incident could not be released due to HIPAA laws.

Galvez was also contacted by Reyes Flores who works with the Texas State Health Department about the incident. Flores oversees 12 counties in the area including Jim Wells County.

Garcia was booked into the JWC jail.

According to Jimmy Pittman, AirMed assistant chief administration office and director of Human Resources, Garcia has been suspended without pay until further notice. The company is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and other charges may be pending.