Name: Araceli Nino

Parents: Joe and Thelma Nino

Educational or future plans: My future plans are to attend Texas A&M University Kingsville to obtain a degree in pharmacy.

Clubs and officer positions: Captain of the Varsity Tennis team, National Honor Society, Honors Band, section leader in Alice High School Band.

Accomplishments/Honors: I was able to compete at the state level for the Alice Saxophone Quartet, Miss Alice Texas Sweetheart, First Runner-up, best talent, and best essay.

Advice: The best advice I’ve ever received was from my mother. She told me “Confidence is the most beautiful accessory you can wear.”

5 years from now: In 5 years I will hopefully still be working towards my education to become a pharmacist.

Change in the world: If I could change anything about this world, it would be gender inequality. Women who have the same jobs or higher positions are still getting paid less than men.

Dinner: If I had a chance to invite three people to dinner it would be Coco Guaf because she came into the tennis world at 15, despite her age she is evidently rising to the top. I would also like to meet Bach because of his musical knowledge in the Baroque Era. The last person I would want to meet would have to be Zendaya Coleman because of how powerful and confident she is.

Favorite Food: Fettuccine Alfredo

Favorite Book: Flowers for Algernon by Daniel Keyes

Favorite Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation spot: Hawaii

Teen of the Week sponsored by Alice Chevrolet