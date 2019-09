The first Miss South Texas Elite queen was crowned Thursday. The 2019 queen was Jolynn Garcia.

Garcia is the daughter of Jennifer Garcia. The 17-year-old is a senior at Alice High School.

First runner up was Stevie Denise Cavazos and second runner up was Gabriann "Gabby" Sue Garcia.

Miss Photogenic was Jolynn Garcia, Miss Congeniality was Rebecca Perez and Andrea Ojeda received a participation award.