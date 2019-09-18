Out of thousands of Texas commissioners, Jim Wells County Commissioner Precinct 3 Carlos "Coach" Gonzalez was featured in the County Progress Magazine as a mystery county official in August.

Gonzalez, who was born in Robstown, has been in office for two and a half years.

He ran for office because he believed he had the skills to serve his community. Commissioner Gonzalez graduated from Texas A&I University in Kingsville with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He retired after 30 years in education as a teacher and a coach.

Gonzalez's hobbies include riding motorcycles, motorcycle safety, ranching and spending time with family especially his granddaughter, Grayson Marie.

Each month, the magazine features a mystery official from Texas. Readers are to guess who the mystery commissioner is. In the following edition of the magazine the mystery official is revealed.