BEEVILLE - A two vehicle accident Tuesday claimed the life of a 47-year-old Hebbronville woman, Sandy Susan Gutierrez.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the fatal crash that occurred at approximately 4:08 p.m., on State Highway 181 a mile south of Beeville.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Gutierrez, driver of a 2009 Chevy Impala, was traveling southwest on US Highway 181 off ramp as a 2013 Chevy Silverado, with a male driver, was traveling northwest on US Business 181.

Gutierrez failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign, causing the driver of the Silverado to strike Gutierrez's Impala in the front of the vehicle, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley.

Gutierrez was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The male driver of the Silverado was transported to Christus Spohn Beeville with non-life threatening injuries.

DPS troopers are further investigating the fatal crash.