Coastal Bend College and South Texas Firearms Training have partnered to help people find good quality training at affordable prices.

South Texas Firearms Training teaches license to carry classes, use of force seminars, handgun beginners, gunshot wound care and advance courses.

With current events around the nation, more and more individuals are looking for ways to protect themselves and their families. Many people have turned to carrying a handgun, but they must gain knowledge of how to use a gun, safety procedures and what to do if there is an accident.

"It's important to help educate people on firearm safety and help them get their handgun license to defend themselves and their families in this troubled times we live in," said Johnny Perez, owner of South Texas Firearms Training. "Many housewives, mothers, girlfriends,...women in general have decided to take responsibility and learn to defend themselves and not be a statistic."

Coastal Bend College Alice Director Hector Villarreal is excited about the partnership, Villarreal said.

"The partnership will give individuals some protection and at the same time we can provided them with continuing education college hours," Villarreal said. "Guns are never to play with especially if they don't know how to safely use them. In our world we need to provide proper training for those who looking for an affordable and adequate training."

The first class is scheduled for Sept. 28. To register or for more information call Coastal Bend College at 361-664-2981.