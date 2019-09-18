As part of National Adult Day Care Week that runs from Sept. 16 through 19, Alice High School Culinary Arts student, Samara Mendoza, was invited to do a demonstration on healthy eating at First Class Activity Center.

Mendoza shared her tips on how to prepare fresh guacamole to her audience. After the guacamole was prepared, audience members were able to sample.

Mendoza placed first at District Skills competition in Restaurant Service and advanced to compete at the state level in May 2019. She is this years Alice High School SkillsUSA-Culinary President and District XII SkillsUSA secretary.

Barbara Garcia is the Culinary Arts instructor and SkillsUSA-Culinary advisor.