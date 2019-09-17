The Premier of Alice recently celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony as they opened their doors to the community.

The Premier of Alice is the newest nursing home facility in Alice. The nursing home, also known as skilled nursing facility, is a facility or distinct part of an institution whose primary function is to provide medical, continuous nursing, and other health and social services to patients who are not in an acute phase of illness requiring services in a hospital.

They are located at 800 Coyote Trail, between the Coastal Bend College and the Alice High School.

For more information on the facility and the services they provide, call 361-666-3800.