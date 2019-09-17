FLOUR BLUFF- The Alice High School Varsity Volleyball team fell short against the Flour Bluff Hornets Tuesday evening. The Hornets defeated Alice 3-0 with the set scores of 25-7,25-12, and 25-9.

Lady Coyote, Mireya Villarreal, was top lead with a total of 5 blocks, followed by Alayna Rosas with 4 and Meaghan Molina with 3. These blocks caused Alice to improve their score in the second set with a total of 12 points. Alice started giving competition during the second set, which led to the score being only a 7 point difference of 19-12. The Lady Hornets offense ended the second set by leaving the Lady Coyotes at 12 while ending their score at 25.

The Lady Coyotes have played 2 district games, having their district record 0-2. Their next district game will be against Calallen on Sept. 24.