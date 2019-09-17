Numerous football games were held on Friday Sept. 13. Below are the scores from the team divisions in Duval County, Jim Wells County and Northwestern Nueces.

Alice 23 V. Rockport-Fulton 13 at Rockport,Tx

Orange Grove 26 V. Mathis 47 at Orange Grove, Tx

Ben Bolt- Palito 42 V. D’Hanis 28 at D’Hanis, Tx

Agua Dulce 42 V. Runge 20 at Runge, Tx

San Diego 28 V. West Oso 14 at Corpus Christi, Tx

Calallen 20 V Needville 19 at Needville, Tx

Tuloso-Midway 14 V. Jones 28 at Corpus Christi, Tx

Premont 0 V. Santa Maria 34 at Premont, Tx

Robstown 20 V. Banquete 15 at Banquete, Tx