AGUA DULCE - Agua Dulce Independent School District get crosswalks for the first time in decades due to a partnership between the school district and law enforcement, according to Agua Dulce City Marshal Joe Martinez.

It doesn't seem that crosswalks are at the top of safety, but when there's 176 elementary students who cross Fifth Street daily to get to and from school, people think twice.

Crosswalks make for a safer commute for children. Over the weekend, Agua Dulce City Marshal's Office, Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper and the Agua Dulce ISD worked together to make crosswalks possible.

Agua Dulce Interim Superintendent Nora Lopez said she had been trying to get crosswalks for her students since March, but was facing roadblocks as to why the district couldn't get them. So she contacted Agua Dulce City Marshal Joe Martinez who spearheaded the project.

"First and foremost, the safety of our students is why we need these crosswalks," Lopez said. "Students were being dropped off and picked up everyday, everywhere. We didn't have a structured drop off or pick up area...Our teachers and paraprofessionals monitor students (before and after school)."

In a matter of days, Martinez contacted Sheriff Hooper who had the community service crew from the Nueces County Jail at the district. They painted two crosswalks in front of the elementary school that would be utilized by the 176 elementary students and their parents, daily.

"We appreciate Sheriff Hooper for sending his team and we appreciate the community service crew for their attention to detail with this project," Martinez said. "The kids safety is priority."

Martinez said they will be replacing some old signs and putting up new ones in front of the school.

"That way everybody can be assured we're all on the same page as to where they are supposed to stop and where the kids are going be," Martinez said.

The small rural town and school has benefited from having law enforcement present.

According to Lopez, parents are extremely happy with the partnership between the district and the City Marshal's Office. Not only do they monitor traffic, they are providing safety for students with projects like the cross walks, but they are also escorting students to and from sporting events.