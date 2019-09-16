Extra car seats around the house or that your babies have grown out of. Now is the perfect time to recycle them in exchange for gift cards.

Walmart is offering $30 gift cards for those who participate in their car seat recycling program. Each household will be limited to two gift cards.

The retailer will be accepting car seats until Sept. 30 at participating locations including Alice, Kingsville and Corpus Christi stores.

This is Walmart’s first-ever car seat recycling event as part of National Baby Safety Month.

Nearly 4,000 Walmart stores nationwide will participate in the country’s largest car seat recycling event.

"Through the Walmart Car Seat Recycling Program, traditionally non-recyclable car seats are now nationally recyclable,” said Tom Szaky, CEO and founder of TerraCycle, in a news release.

How it works:

Bring your car seat to the trade-in event at your participating Walmart Supercenter Take the car seat to the Customer Service counter to be recycled Receive your $30 Walmart gift card that you can use in store or online to buy items for your baby Additional details about event:

Limit of two trade-ins per household Any car seat brand is accepted Booster seats are not eligible