Medina Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up program is accepting applications for the holiday season.

There are two opportunities to receive financial help:

- General Donations: Every quarter, the ORU committee reviews applications from individuals in our communities who need financial help. Donations have gone to help families battling cancer, those who’ve lost their homes to fire, children needing therapy and more.

- Operation Grocery Give: For the holiday season, ORU is giving 20 $150 HEB gift cards to help provide families a nice holiday meal.

Applications for both opportunities are due November 1 and will be awarded in early December. Applicants do not need to be members of Medina EC but must reside in one of the 17 counties served by the cooperative. Applicants must include a letter of why the donation is needed. For more information and to apply online, visit MedinaEC.org/ORU.

ORU recently awarded $2,500 to residents in Medina and Real counties.

- Nathan and Sharon Grissom (Rio Medina) received $1,000 to help offset some of the medical bills they’ve encountered while Nathan continues to battle Acute Lymphoblastic B Cell Leukemia.

- Joseph Carroll (Camp Wood) received $1,500 to help him after his home and truck were destroyed by a fire.

ORU is funded by the generosity of Medina EC members who opt to have their electric bills rounded up to the next whole dollar, by employees who donate through payroll deduction and by donations from individuals or organizations straight to ORU.

About Medina EC

Medina Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative that provides service to more than 32,000 meters across nearly 11,000 square miles in 17 South Texas counties. Medina EC was established in 1938 to meet the great need for electricity in the area. If you would like more information on Medina EC, visit MedinaEC.org, or follow them on www.facebook.com/MedinaEC, Twitter @MedinaECtalks or Instagram (OurMEC).

Medina EC serves members in Atascosa, Brooks, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Frio, Jim Hogg, Kinney, LaSalle, McMullen, Medina, Real, Starr, Uvalde, Webb, Zapata and Zavala counties.