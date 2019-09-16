AGUA DULCE - During Friday night's opening ceremonies of the Agua Dulce versus Ben Bolt football game, Agua Dulce Police Marshal Department unveiled the logo that will be displayed on the City of Agua Dulce Marshal’s vehicles.

Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper, Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno and Wyatt Ranches employees joined Agua Dulce Marshal Joe Martinez and Deputy Marshal William Kembrill to unveil the new logo on patrol units.

The logo represents a community partnership between the community of Agua Dulce, Agua Dulce Independent School District, the Agua Dulce Marshall’s Office, and Sheriff Hooper and the Nueces County Sheriff Department.

Agua Dulce ISD would like to thank Marshal Joe Martinez and the Agua Dulce Marshal’s Office for their continued support of their schools, athletes and athletic programs by escorting them to and from out of town games as well as attending their sporting events.

A special Thank You to Wyatt Ranches for establishing the Marshal’s office in Agua Dulce

and the contributions Wyatt Ranches has made to the City of Agua Dulce and Agua Dulce ISD, school officials said.